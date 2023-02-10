Herkimer Originals gear up for huge nationally-ranked contest against Springfield in battle for birthplace of basketball

HERKIMER, N.Y . - The rightful claim to the birthplace of basketball is on the line, on Saturday, as the Herkimer Originals will host Springfield 413 Elite in a battle of nationally-ranked ABA opponents.
While Springfield has long been credited as the city where the sport was invented, Originals founder and owner Scott Flansburg started the Herkimer 9 Foundation to prove that the game was actually born in the Central New York village.
Over the past few years, there have been many battles off the court to try and settle the debate once and for all. Last season, Springfield's team joined the ABA, and thus an on-court rivalry to settle the score began.
Coming into Saturday's game, Herkimer is ranked No. 14 in the nation in the ABA while Springfield isn't too far behind at No. 16. These teams squared-off earlier in the year where the OGs came away with a 100-99 victory, in Springfield, thanks to a buzzer-beater from Josh Gregory.
Now, it's Herkimer's turn to defend home court with playoff seeding implications and 'home of basketball' bragging rights at stake.
At 9-4, the Originals are battling for one of the top four seeds in the Northeast region, which would give the team its first home playoff game ever. A win would inch them closer to securing just that.
The OGs and 413 Elite tip-off in what is sure to be an instant classic, on Saturday at 7 p.m., at Herkimer College.
For more on the upcoming match-up including interviews with the Originals team, click on the video above