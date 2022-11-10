Herkimer Originals get set for home opener as second season gets underway

WKTV - The Herkimer Originals have gotten the 2022-23 season underway with two wins on the road, but now they're looking forward to returning to the hardwood in front of their fans in the team's home opener set for Saturday.
The "OG's" enter their second season in the American Basketball Association, and made it all the way to the ABA semifinals in their inaugural campaign.
Herkimer opened up this year's campaign with road wins over the Bennington Martens and Springfield 413 Elite. They are ranked 14th in the latest ABA power rankings.
The Originals will take on the Bridgeport Kings in their home opener at Notre Dame High School in Utica on Saturday. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.
For more information, visit herkimeroriginals.com.