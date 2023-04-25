Herkimer's Polus signs letter of intent to run track, cross country at SUNY Brockport

HERKIMER, N.Y. - Herkimer High School track star Abby Polus is ready to fly like an eagle as the Magicians senior signed her National Letter of Intent to run indoor and outdoor track at SUNY Brockport, Monday.
She also plans on competing in cross country with the Golden Eagles beginning in the fall. Brockport teams compete at the NCAA Division III level.
Polus will look to build on a stellar high school career, where she earned Center State Conference All-Star honors and was named an NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete. She is set to graduate from Herkimer in the top 10 of her class in June.
Abby plans on majoring in Exercise Science during her time at Brockport.