High School Football Camps Open

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- High school football camps opened all across New York State today as the players began their two-a-days.
For hundreds of football players across New York, many are happy their first day of practice was not in the blistering heat.
Summer still has a few weeks left and high school football camps opening means that Fall is near.
Whitesboro and New Hartford were two schools that Saturday marked the opening of football camps. Both teams were excited to get on the field to begin their journey together for the next few months.
"Yeah we're excited, we've been going all summer and the kids have put a lot of work in but this is a true first day of practice so we're expecting a little more intensity," Whitesboro Head Coach Curtis Schmidt said. "We're a short two weeks away from our first game, so we're happy to be here and the kids have a lot of energy and we're excited for it to start."
The ultimate goal for both football teams is to keep playing until November, which is playoff time for New York high school football.
"We're excited... I mean if you're not excited today to come out and play football than it's probably not the right sport for you," New Hartford Head Coach Jim Kramer said. "Our kids have good attitudes, good energy today and we're flying around just trying to get better."
For the next few weeks, camps will continue until the season opens during the first week of September.