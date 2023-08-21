High School Football Preview: Dolgeville

UTICA, N.Y. -- Central New York high school football training camps have kicked off across the state.
An area school with a deep football tradition is Dolgeville.
The Blue Devils are coming off back-to-back section titles.
And while there's a new enthusiasm this summer, there's also a new head coach.
Coach Dan Zilkowski has stepped aside.
Enter former player and assistant coach Justin Daukontis.
If there is anyone who knows this program, it's Coach D.
He grew up playing on this team and has been an assistant coach for many seasons.
While Dolgeville lost a strong senior class to graduation, they return starting quarterback Cade Mosher, who can beat you running or passing the ball.
It's just a matter of getting everyone on the same page with the new coaching staff by the time the season starts.
Senior Quarterback and Safety Cade Mosher said that they "don't rebuild; we reload, so we just keep everybody going and keep getting better."
"The experience we already have with all the upperclassman, I feel like that we can be good role models and have a good chemistry; and build the same connection we had with her other teammates and go farther," Kolbi Hadden, senior running back and linebacker, said.
Daukontas said that they "have a large junior class and not such a large senior class, so it's really important—we've had meetings through the summer with our seniors—trying to get them to buy into the fact they're going to have to look into those underclassmen and bring them along. Their success is directly tied to the underclassmen, but, yeah, we're excited. We're excited to get started."
The Blue Devils open their season on the road Sept. 7 at Sandy Creek.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.