High School Football Preview: Herkimer

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Our high school football training camp stop today is in Herkimer, where the Magicians are looking to make some noise in Class D this year.
Last year's 2-7 season was part of the rebuilding process for Head Coach Mike Jory, now in his third season at the helm of the Magicians.
He has a core group of senior leaders who he will count on in linemen Michael Goodson, Colin Hart and Emmanuel Johnson.
The team is all about getting back to winning football.
Check out the video for more updates on the team.