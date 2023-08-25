High School Football Preview: New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Our high school football camp stop is at historic Don Edick Field in New Hartford, where the Spartans are gearing up for kickoff of the 2023 season.

Last year, New Hartford moved up to Class A and made it to the section semifinals.

This year, they return to the Class B East and renew some old rivalries.

According to Head Coach Jim Kramer, the expectation is that good football teams play in November in the state of New York.

Check out his full interview and interviews with players in the clip below.

