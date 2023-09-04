High School Football Preview: Oneida

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another day, another high school football camp tour.
Our most recent stop was in Oneida, where the Express are ready to take on Class B.
The team is looking to head into the 2023 season on a roll after an exciting first few weeks of camp.
Oneida finished 3-6 last season, but the Express look at that as a learning experience to build off of.
Second-year Head Coach Matt McCoy said there were some growing pains last season, but he believes his boys are ready to go out and win some football games in 2023.
The team kicks of the season at home against Class B foe Homer this Friday. The game begins at 7 p.m.