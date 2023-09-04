 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values will be found in
the urban valleys.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

High School Football Preview: Oneida

  • Updated
  • 0
High School Football Preview

AP

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another day, another high school football camp tour.

Our most recent stop was in Oneida, where the Express are ready to take on Class B.

The team is looking to head into the 2023 season on a roll after an exciting first few weeks of camp.

Oneida finished 3-6 last season, but the Express look at that as a learning experience to build off of.

Second-year Head Coach Matt McCoy said there were some growing pains last season, but he believes his boys are ready to go out and win some football games in 2023.

The high school football express visits the Oneida Express.

The team kicks of the season at home against Class B foe Homer this Friday. The game begins at 7 p.m.

