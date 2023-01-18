Frankfort-Schuyler girls varsity soccer player invited to Bosnian National Team Camp

FRANKFORT, N.Y. – A soccer player at Frankfort-Schuyler Junior/Senior High School has been recruited to participate in the Bosnian National Team Camp.
Senior Ajla Ikeljic will head to Zenica, Bosnia on Jan. 23 to start her training.
Ikeljic has been playing soccer since she was 5, starting with the Coliseum Little Kickers and Frankfort AYSO. When she was in eighth grade, she also joined the Olympic Development Program in Albany and later joined the National Center of Excellence in Poughkeepsie.
In addition to the varsity soccer team, she also currently plays for the United Elite Krajisnik Football Club in Utica.
Ikeljic credits her success to Coach Steere, Coach Anel Pajazetovic, her fitness instructor Dawson Green and her parents.
After high school, Ikeljic plans to play soccer in college and hopes to receive an invitation to play for the Bosnian National Team.