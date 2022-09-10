SPORTS EXPRESS 9-9-22: Mt. Markham shuts out Waterville for second straight win; Adirondack beats Lowville to open regular season; Cooperstown edges South Lewis in season opener

This week's featured Athlete of the Week is Whitesboro junior quarterback Kyle Meier, who scored four touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 passing, 1 receiving) in the Warriors' 27-26 season opening win over West Genesee last week.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
- Mt. Markham 52, Waterville 0**
- Adirondack 36, Lowville 6**
- General Brown 66, VVS 0**
- Baldwinsville 55, RFA 13**
- Homer 16, CVA 6**
- Cooperstown 6, South Lewis 0**
- Whitesboro 28, Corcoran 13
- West Canada Valley 40, Thousand Islands
- Little Falls 32, Sherburne-Earlville 0
- Camden 43, Chittenango 24
- Christian Brothers Academy 44, Proctor 6
- Bishop Ludden 31, Clinton 14
- Oneida 26, Syracuse ITC 24
- Frankfort-Schuyler 30, Weedsport 26
GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY
- Clinton 5, Morrisville-Eaton 0
- Little Falls 6, Whitesboro 2
- New Hartford 8, Oneida 0
- Camden 2, Cazenovia 1
- Baldwinsville 8, VVS 0
- Sauquoit Valley 1, Mt. Markham 0
GIRLS SOCCER
- Herkimer 3, Waterville 1
- Westmoreland 3, Oriskany 0
- Skanteateles 3, Clinton 1
- Mt. Markham 6, Remsen 2
BOYS SOCCER
- Chittenango 3, Hamilton 2
- Mt. Markham 4, Edmeston 0
GIRLS TENNIS
- Oneida 4, New Hartford 3
- Westmoreland 5, Sauquoit Valley 0
GIRLS SWIMMING
- Adirondack 88, Proctor 52
- West Canada Valley 51, Holland Patent 31
WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY
- University of Rochester 2, SUNY Oneonta 0
- Utica 4, SUNY Morrisville 0
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
- Hamilton 3, University of Rochester 0