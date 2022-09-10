 Skip to main content
SPORTS EXPRESS 9-9-22: Mt. Markham shuts out Waterville for second straight win; Adirondack beats Lowville to open regular season; Cooperstown edges South Lewis in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0

This week's featured Athlete of the Week is Whitesboro junior quarterback Kyle Meier, who scored four touchdowns (2 rushing, 1 passing, 1 receiving) in the Warriors' 27-26 season opening win over West Genesee last week.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

  • Mt. Markham 52, Waterville 0**
  • Adirondack 36, Lowville 6**
  • General Brown 66, VVS 0**
  • Baldwinsville 55, RFA 13**
  • Homer 16, CVA 6**
  • Cooperstown 6, South Lewis 0**
  • Whitesboro 28, Corcoran 13
  • West Canada Valley 40, Thousand Islands
  • Little Falls 32, Sherburne-Earlville 0
  • Camden 43, Chittenango 24
  • Christian Brothers Academy 44, Proctor 6
  • Bishop Ludden 31, Clinton 14
  • Oneida 26, Syracuse ITC 24
  • Frankfort-Schuyler 30, Weedsport 26

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

  • Clinton 5, Morrisville-Eaton 0
  • Little Falls 6, Whitesboro 2
  • New Hartford 8, Oneida 0
  • Camden 2, Cazenovia 1
  • Baldwinsville 8, VVS 0
  • Sauquoit Valley 1, Mt. Markham 0

GIRLS SOCCER

  • Herkimer 3, Waterville 1
  • Westmoreland 3, Oriskany 0
  • Skanteateles 3, Clinton 1
  • Mt. Markham 6, Remsen 2

BOYS SOCCER

  • Chittenango 3, Hamilton 2
  • Mt. Markham 4, Edmeston 0

GIRLS TENNIS

  • Oneida 4, New Hartford 3
  • Westmoreland 5, Sauquoit Valley 0

GIRLS SWIMMING

  • Adirondack 88, Proctor 52
  • West Canada Valley 51, Holland Patent 31

WOMEN'S FIELD HOCKEY

  • University of Rochester 2, SUNY Oneonta 0
  • Utica 4, SUNY Morrisville 0

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

  • Hamilton 3, University of Rochester 0