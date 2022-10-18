HIGHLIGHTS: Lights out! Power outage at supercharged Adirondack Bank Center forces mid-game suspension of Comets 10th home opener; game to be completed at later date

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets hosted the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the 2022-23 season home opener at the Adirondack Bank Center, Monday, but a night that began with an electric atmosphere ended with an electrical failure.
With 2:43 remaining in the second period, the power went out at The Aud during a stoppage of play resulting in a delay as National Grid was dispatched to assess the situation.
Immediately after the blackout, fans took out their phones, turned on their flashlights and chanted "U-ti-ca" to keep the party going despite the stop in the action.
Eventually, the players skated off the ice, and the fans were told to exit the building as the game was officially suspended for the night.
The Comets, along with the AHL, announced it will be completed at a later date still to be determined.
A statement about tonight’s game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kV2xlrY2U7— Utica Comets (@UticaComets) October 18, 2022
It was an abrupt and empty end to what had been a special night in Utica to that point. The Comets were celebrating the opening of organization's 10th year in existence, introduced this year's squad, and unveiled the 2021-22 North Division championship banner in front of a raucous sell-out crowd.
After puck drop, the team had pushed the pace for much of the game and had gotten first period goals from Nick Hutchison, at 9:03, and Robbie Russo, at 15:20.
The Penguins' lone goal came at 9:38 of the second period with Ty Smith scoring on the power play.
Nico Daws made his season debut in goal for the Comets and had 19 saves on 20 shots prior to the power outage.
With Monday's game incomplete, the Comets record still sits at 0-1-0-0 after a season-opening road loss to the Hershey Bears on Saturday.
Utica returns to action at home on Friday night when they host the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.
Click on the video above for highlights of the game up to the outage.
Stay with NEWSChannel 2 for the latest regarding the completion of Monday's home opener against the Pens.