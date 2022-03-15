Holland Patent grad qualifies for 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Tournament

ITHACA, N.Y. - Holland Patent grad Hunter Richard is set to compete in the 2022 NCAA Division I Wrestling Tournament that will take place in Detroit, Michigan later in the week.
Richard, currently a senior at Cornell University, qualified for the second time in his career, this time in the 157 lb. weight class.
In 2020, the former Golden Knights standout qualified for the national tournament in the 149 lb. weight class, but the tournament was subsequently canceled due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Richard took sixth in his weight class at the EIWA Championship recently, enough to earn him an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
He currently sports a 14-9 record this season, and was named an All-Ivy League honorable mention.
Richard is one of nine members of the Big Red squad to qualify this season, setting a new program record.
Competition begins on Thursday.