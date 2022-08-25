Holland Patent look to write new chapter in history books with high expectation for experienced 2022 squad

HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. - There is a buzz around the Holland Patent football team's camp this year with high expectations for a team on the rise, and riddled with experience.
Despite losing 13 seniors to graduation, this year's team features 20 seniors and returns seven starters on each side of the ball.
The running game is expected to be the main strength of the Golden Knights this season, with a big 1-2 punch in the backfield between dual threat senior quarterback Jon Zylinsky, who moved under center after playing as a running back in 2021, and star senior running back Jordan Koenig.
Other key returners include:
- Nick Deforrest, senior TE/DE
- Alex Hoole, junior WR/DB
- Nick Acevedo, junior RB/LB
- Alex McLaughlin, senior OL/DL
The offensive and defensive lines are also expected to be strong for the Knights' this year, with many starters returning and lots of size from younger players stepping into starting positions this year including Melby Sann.
With a roster of 44 players, this is also a team with a lot of depth and head Coach Brian Briggs says that he is happy with how the young players are coming along as they look to fill the few holes left by graduation.
The seniors on this squad moved up to varsity in 2019 as freshman, right after Holland Patent won the Section III Class B title in 2018. They said that being able to watch what that team did up close, and seeing how much it captivated the town and continues to do so, they want to leave their own legacy and put the 2022 team in the history books alongside that team.
Holland Patent will look to begin that quest to write their own chapter of the storied Golden Knights program on Saturday, September 10 against Westmoreland/Oriskany at home. Kick-off is at 6 p.m.