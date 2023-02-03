Hosford breaks Richfield Springs' all-time boys basketball scoring record

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. - There's a new name atop the record books for the Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young boys basketball program, as Junior Dylan Hosford has become the Indians' all-time leading scorer.
Hosford registered his 1,276th career point in a 51-44 loss against Laurens-Milford, Tuesday, to pass the previous mark of 1,275 set by Kyle Grup.
The Richfield Springs junior has been on the varsity team since the tail end of his seventh grade season, and helped lead the Indians to the Sectional finals last season averaging 26.5 points per game.
Hosford suffered an ACL injury last spring, requiring surgery, and missed the beginning of this season while recovering. He was cleared to return to action during winter break, just seven months post-surgery, and has been averaging 17 points per game since his return.
Combining the time missed this season with a shortened season in his ninth grade year due to COVID, and the accomplishment becomes all the more impressive for someone still with a year left on the team.
The new Indians all-time leading scorer has been called the "heartbeat of the program" by head coach Jeff Busch, who says that Hosford arrives at school at 7 a.m. most days to shoot and lift during the school year.