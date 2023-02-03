Hosford breaks Richfield Springs' all-time boys basketball scoring record

 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing
spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Small Craft Advisory,
northwest winds to 30 knots and waves 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, until 1 AM EST
Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO NOON
EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...In New York, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida,
Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan
counties. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne
counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest wind chills are expected to
be Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Hosford breaks Richfield Springs' all-time boys basketball scoring record

Junior Dylan Hosford scored his 1,276th career point, on Tuesday, against Laurens-Milford to become the Indians' all-time scoring leader, surpassing the previous mark set by Kyle Grup.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, N.Y. - There's a new name atop the record books for the Richfield Springs-Owen D. Young boys basketball program, as Junior Dylan Hosford has become the Indians' all-time leading scorer.

Hosford registered his 1,276th career point in a 51-44 loss against Laurens-Milford, Tuesday, to pass the previous mark of 1,275 set by Kyle Grup.

The Richfield Springs junior has been on the varsity team since the tail end of his seventh grade season, and helped lead the Indians to the Sectional finals last season averaging 26.5 points per game.

Hosford suffered an ACL injury last spring, requiring surgery, and missed the beginning of this season while recovering. He was cleared to return to action during winter break, just seven months post-surgery, and has been averaging 17 points per game since his return.

Combining the time missed this season with a shortened season in his ninth grade year due to COVID, and the accomplishment becomes all the more impressive for someone still with a year left on the team.

The new Indians all-time leading scorer has been called the "heartbeat of the program" by head coach Jeff Busch, who says that Hosford arrives at school at 7 a.m. most days to shoot and lift during the school year.

