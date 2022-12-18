How the world reacted to 'the best World Cup final ever'

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

How the world reacted to 'the best World Cup final ever'

  • 0

This World Cup final was a game that seemed to defy comprehension, conventions and any attempt to describe it.

How could anything capture the sound in the stadium when Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup trophy? Or the calmness with which Kylian Mbappé slotted a penalty to equalize in extra time?

It was -- as the world seemed to settle on in an attempt to sum it all up -- simply the greatest final ever.

"Best World Cup Final ever," Usain Bolt tweeted alongside pictures of himself in an Argentina jersey at Lusail Stadium.

"We're breathless up here. It was just an unbelievable final. It was a pleasure to be here. I've never seen anything like it and I don't think I'll ever see anything like it again. It was staggering," former England international Alan Shearer said on the BBC.

Messi's penalty and Ángel Di María's first-half goal looked to have settled the tie in normal time, but Mbappé scored two late goals -- one from the penalty spot -- in as many minutes to draw France level and force extra time.

With both sides' feeling the effects of the scintillating finale, Messi looked to have scored a winner in the 108th minute in what would have been a Hollywood ending.

"My god, #FIFAWorldCup. This game is a gorgeous, evil curse. I love it so much make it stop," actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted just after Messi's goal made it 3-2 to Argentina in extra time.

But Mbappé, yet again, replied with an equalizer from the spot to take the game to penalties.

"Ok if I have a heart attack it's cause I'm watching this #FIFAWorldCup," Serena Williams tweeted.

"What a game man. If someone still doesn't think this is the best sport ever...," former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas tweeted as the players lined up to take penalties.

France's Kingsley Coman saw his spot kick saved by Emiliano Martínez, who was named as the tournament's best goalkeeper, and Aurélien Tchouaméni pulled his effort wide before Gonzalo Montiel secured Argentina's third World Cup title and a first since 1986.

Telemundo's commentator Andrés Cantor simply repeated: "Argentina es campeón del mundo" -- Argentina is world champion -- as he called the winning moment, hugging his co-commentator Claudio Borghi and his voice cracking with emotion.

Photos showed the streets of Buenos Aires awash with blue and white as people poured out to celebrate.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernández tweeted: "Thanks to the players and coaching team. They are the example that we should not give up. That we have great people and a great future."

Even Brazil, La Albiceleste's great rival, sent congratulations.

"Happy with the victory of the Argentine neighbours. Great game from Messi, who deserved this a lot, and Di Maria. Congratulations to the players, the Argentina coaching staff and my friend @alferdez," Brazil's President Lula da Silva tweeted alongside an emoji of the Argentinian flag.

Former England striker Michael Owen tweeted: "Congratulations Argentina. Incredible game. Surely the best ever final? Messi puts the top hat on an unbelievable career but spare a thought Mbappe, a hat trick in a World Cup final yet goes home empty handed."

French President Emmanuel Macron, who had travelled to Qatar for the final, tweeted: "Les Bleus made us dream."

He appeared on the pitch afterwards and comforted Mbappé as the 23-year-old stared blankly into the night.

France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne also tweeted, saying: "Thank you Les Bleus! We have trembled with you all, just until the end. Thank you for this journey, thank you for making us dream, thank you for this exceptional game."

