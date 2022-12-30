 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ibrahim powers Minnesota past Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

  • 0
Pinstripe Bowl Football

Minnesota defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) celebrates with teammates after they defeated Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

NEW YORK (AP) - Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown and became Minnesota’s all-time rushing leader in the Golden Gophers’ 28-20 win over Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Ibrahim broke the school record held by Darrell Thompson (1986-89) on a 10-yard gain with about 2 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Ibrahim finished with 71 yards on 16 carries before Trey Potts replaced him in the backfield.

Daniel Jackson hauled in a pair of TD passes in the win.