International box lacrosse tournament to bring world's best players to Utica in the fall

UTICA, N.Y - A major international box lacrosse tournament is coming to the Adirondack Bank Center this fall.
The North American Invitational, known as LAXNAI, is considered the world's pre-eminent independent box lacrosse event and will be coming to Utica from Thursday, September 29 to Sunday, October 2.
The tournament was first established in 2016, and has been typically held in Syracuse at the Onondaga Nation Fieldhouse in the past. This year's event is the first time it's been held since 2019 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Team Israel, Team Poland, Team Hungary and other international teams will be competing in the event, which will have an indoor and outdoor field of the same specifications so that multiple games can be played simultaneously.
Fans will be able to navigate between the two fields freely, and tickets will be available at the gates each day of the event.
"We are so excited to welcome to LAXNAI to Utica for their Box Lacrosse Championship event this fall," said Robert Esche, CEO of Mohawk Valley Garden. "The addition of elite lacrosse to the Adirondack Bank Center and the Utica market is another pivotal step forward for the bright future of our area in the realm of sports and entertainment."
There are three divisions of competition for the event: Men's, U-18 boys, and U-15 boys.
Many of the players who will be featured in the tournament are professionals, some of whom use this tournament as a way to get back into game shape before National Lacrosse League (NLL) training camps begin.
It also features other international and NCAA lacrosse stars, as well as, amateur prospects looking to prove themselves against the toughest competition.
There may be some local talent on the turf for this year's tournament at The Aud, too. New Hartford native Jake Silberlicht, a former Spartans ice hockey and lacrosse standout, currently serves as team captain for the Israel national box lacrosse team.
Silberlicht played NCAA Division I lacrosse for Hobart College following his graduation from New Hartford High School in 2009.
