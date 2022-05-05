 Skip to main content
Kiwanis Club of Utica honors local college student-athletes for outstanding achievements in sports and beyond

YORKVILLE, N.Y. - The Kiwanis Club of Utica held it's 33rd annual recognition banquet, Wednesday, honoring 12 "outstanding" student-athletes from six local colleges at Club Monarch in Yorkville.

It was the first time this event was held in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was held virtually in 2020, and not held at all in 2021 due to the lack of full collegiate sports seasons.

Coaches, Athletic Directors, and student-athletes from Hamilton College, Herkimer College, MVCC, SUNY Morrisville, SUNY Poly, and Utica University were in attendance.

Each school selected one male and one female student-athlete to recognize as its athletes of the year due to excellence in their sport, in the classroom, and within the community.

This year's recipients include:

Hamilton College

  • Nick Rutigliano (men's ice hockey)
  • Kelcie Zarle (women's basketball)

Herkimer College

  • Ali Somow (men's soccer; Proctor High School graduate)
  • Kayla Suppa (women's soccer; Oneida High School graduate)

Mohawk Valley Community College

  • Elhadji Sidibe (men's soccer)
  • Selma Dizdarevic (women's tennis; Proctor High School graduate)

SUNY Morrisville

  • Tyler Elmore (football)
  • Anna Salamino (women's volleyball)

SUNY Poly

  • Josh Gregory (men's basketball; Whitesboro High School graduate)
  • Molly Burdick (women's basketball)

Utica University

  • Sean Dickson (men's ice hockey)
  • Sydney Scaccia (women's lacrosse/field hockey; Whitesboro High School graduate)

*Local high school graduates italicized 

