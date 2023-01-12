Late-game heroics lift Comets over Monsters in overtime, extends point streak to 12 straight games

UTICA, N.Y - The Utica Comets came back from the dead with a last-minute equalizer to force overtime, extending their point streak to 12 straight games, and eventually beat the Cleveland Monsters 3-2 in OT, at the Adirondack Bank Center, for the team's fourth straight win, Wednesday.
Utica trailed 1-0 after the first period thanks to a goal from Robbie Payne, shooting top right corner from close range, 16:22 into the contest.
Despite numerous chances, Monsters goalie Pavel Cajan kept the Comets off the board until 12:47 of the middle frame. At that point, captain Ryan Schmelzer won an offensive zone face-off back to Dylan Blujus, who fed Brian Halonen in the corner. Halonen then found Schmelzer parked in front of the net for a one-timer to knot the game at 1-1. It was Schmelzer's third goal of the season.
At 11:03 of the third, Cleveland re-took the lead with Jake Christiansen scoring off a cross-ice pass from Cole Fonstad.
With 59 seconds left to play in regulation, and the Comets' streaks on the brink, Graeme Clarke beat Cajan top shelf from close range for his 13th goal of the season, tying the game at two and sending it into overtime. The tying goal was assisted by Andreas Johnsson and Reilly Walsh.
After keeping the point streak intact, Utica took little time ensuring that the win streak would remain alive as well. Just 1:01 into the extra session, Johnsson snapped a shot from the slot past Cajan, for his sixth of the year, giving the Comets their fifth win in five games over the Monsters this season, and fourth straight win overall. Tyce Thompson and Simon Nemec assisted on the winner.
Akira Schmid made 25 saves for the Comets, as they improve to 18-9-5-1 on the season, sitting second place in the North Division with 42 points.
Utica heads right back out on the road for its next three contest.
They'll start by visiting the Providence Bruins for the second time in six days on Friday at 7:05 p.m., and the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday at 7 p.m. Then its out to Syracuse to play the Crunch next Monday at 1 p.m. for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee.