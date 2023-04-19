Legendary era ends as Colgate's Vaughan retires after three decades at helm of men's ice hockey team

HAMILTON, N.Y. - It's the end of an era at Colgate University as Raiders men's ice hockey coach Don Vaughan announced his retirement from the position after 30 years, Tuesday.
Joining Colgate in 1992, Vaughan had been the nation's third-longest tenured coach in Division I men's ice hockey.
He completes his career with 470 wins, most all-time in program history. His final win with may be his most memorable, as the Raiders beat No. 6 Harvard to complete a magical run to the ECAC Tournament title - Vaughan's first and the program's first since 1990.
This after beating No. 2 - and eventual national champion - Quinnipiac in double-overtime in the semifinals.
"It has been a privilege for me to have served as head coach of the Colgate men's hockey program for 30 years," said Vaughan. "It is hard to believe that so many years have passed since Colgate Athletic Director Mark Murphy '77 gave a young assistant coach this opportunity in 1992.
"In all of these years I never once looked at Colgate Hockey as my program. I was simply the mantle holder and I have had so much help along the way. I am so very fortunate to have worked alongside so many wonderful and talented administrators, assistant coaches, staff, and colleagues. Thank you to our alumni and Silver Puck Members as well as Silver Puck President Jerry Quill '60. Your support over many years has always amazed me."
During Vaughan's 30 years at Colgate, his teams qualified for the ECAC postseason 27 times, making it to championship weekend 14 times.
He led the Raiders to six 20-win seasons, four NCAA Tournament berths, and earned two ECAC Coach of the Year awards along the way.
"Don has exemplified Colgate and Colgate Hockey over the past 30 years," said Interim Vice President and Athletics Director Yariv Amir '01. "He, and his staff, have recruited and mentored exceptional student-athletes that have excelled both on the ice and in the classroom. He has led a program that is active within the Hamilton community and turned first Starr Rink, and later the Class of 1965 Arena, into a gathering place for both the Colgate and Hamilton communities."
Over the course of his tenure, 36 Raiders players have been drafted in the NHL, and another 34 players signed with NHL teams after graduating.
He wasn't only a leader on the ice at the University either. During the 2003-04 academic year, he stepped away from the team to serve as the University's interim athletics director.
His accomplishments prompted Colgate to create the Donald F. Vaughan Endowed Coaching Chair for Men's Ice Hockey on No. 11, 2007.
A national search for the next Donald F. Vaughan Head Men's Ice Hockey Coach will begin immediately.
