Legendary RFA football coach Hoke dies at 77

ROME, N.Y. - Legendary Rome Free Academy football coach Tom Hoke died at the age of 77, Monday.
Born in Utica, Hoke began his coaching career in the mid-1960's as the JV football and baseball coach at Whitesboro Central Schools. In 1969, he began teaching physical education in the Rome City School District and became head coach of the RFA Black Knights junior varsity football team.
Five years later, in 1974, after two years as an assistant varsity coach, Hoke was hired as the head coach of the varsity team at RFA and the rest was history.
In 27 years at the helm of the Black Knights' program, Hoke compiled an astonishing 210-41-4 record, equating to an .824 winning percentage, good for second all-time in Section III.
Hoke led the Knights to 19 league titles, eight Section III championships, two regional titles, and the 1981 New York State championship as voted on by the New York State Sports Writers Association.
His teams were ranked in the Top 25 in the state in 19 different seasons, qualified for the Section III playoffs 22 consecutive years, and appeared in 13 section finals.
Following the 1981 season, Hoke was named New York State Coach of the Year. In 1984, he received the New York State Coaches Association Honor Award, as chosen by his peers.
In addition to coaching football, Hoke also coached boys modified track for 30 years, modified boys basketball for 20 years, and girls basketball for 10 years. He also served as a high school basketball official for 27 years and was named the 1990 Official of the Year.
Hoke retired as the head football coach at RFA in 2001.
In 2010, the school district renamed the field at RFA Stadium "Tom Hoke Field," in honor of his impact on the program and community. It remains known as that to this day.
He was inducted into the Rome Sports Hall of Fame in 2001, and the Greater Utica Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
For the full interview with former RFA quarterback/captain Rocky Corigliano about his former coach, click on the video below: