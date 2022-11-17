Little Falls 12U Pop Warner football team heading to regionals in New Jersey after capturing Division 2 state championship

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. - The Little Falls 12-and-under (12U) Pop Warner team is now just one of 16 teams in its age group, nationwide, to still be playing football at this time.
The future Mounties beat the Southwest Colts, out of the Rochester area, by a score of 20-12 last Saturday, in order to capture the program's first New York State 12U Division 2 title.
Little Falls now advances to the East Region Final in Newark, New Jersey where they will take on a team from Marsh Creek, Pennsylvania. The winner of that game punches their ticket to the Pop Warner Super Bowl, an eight-team tournament taking place in Orlando, Florida from December 3-10.
The local squad is aiming to be the first 12U Tri-Valley team ever to qualify for the Pop Warner Super Bowl.
