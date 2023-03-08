Little Falls, CVA seventh grade boys basketball teams come together for special display of sportsmanship during game

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. - Near the end of a seventh grade basketball game between local schools Little Falls and Central Valley Academy, in Little Falls on Monday, players from both squads teamed up to give one Mounties player a moment in the spotlight that he will never forget.
One of the Little Falls players, named Michael, had yet to make a basket during the season. His Mounties teammates had been trying to pass him the ball to give him opportunities to get on the board.
After he missed an initial shot attempt in the final seconds of the game, a CVA player, named Layne, got the rebound and passed it back to Michael, who then knocked down a three-pointer just before time expired.
Players from both teams swarmed Michael in celebration after the ball went in as parents and fans for both squads cheered in the stands. There were even some accounts of tears being shed during the special moment.
The awesome display of sportsmanship brought two opposing teams together to form a memory that will last a lifetime, and gave everyone in attendance something to cheer about!
