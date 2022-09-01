Little Falls prepares to compete in tough Class D East with large group of returning players

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. - Old foes become new again as the Little Falls football team drops to Class D for the upcoming season.
After going 4-3 in Class C East last season, the Mounties will compete in the Class D East this year along with Herkimer, Dolgeville, Mt. Markham, Sherburne-Earlville, and Waterville.
Head coach Bryan Shepardson said the team understands how tough the league can be, but that it'll be a welcome sight to see some teams that are located closer to home. It should also make for some good rivalry match-ups moving forward.
The Mounties 2021 season ended with a loss in the Class C quarterfinals to Bishop Ludden/Syracuse Academy of Science.
They lost some key pieces from that team such as four-year starting QB Rikki Smith and standout WR Logan Frederick, but do return a large senior class, and a lot of juniors, who saw time as sophomores last year.
In fact, seven returning starters from last year earned All-League* honors, so there is plenty of talent and experience back for another run.
Some key returners include:
- Brayton Langdon, senior QB/WR/DB*
- Tanner Jaquay, senior OL/DL*
- Chase Regan, senior WR/DB*
- Connor Baylor, senior OL/DL*
- A.J. Blowers, senior OL/LB*
- Sam Phillips, senior WR/LB*
- Dylan Mullen, senior OL/DL
- Ayden Rosscup, senior OL/DL
- Mason Rowley, junior RB/LB*
- Braden McCumber, junior RB/LB
- Xavier Dunn, junior QB/WR/DB
- Noah Foster, junior OL/LB
- Derek Barnes, junior OL/DL
- Zach Fallis, junior WR/DB
Still ripe with experience, the Mounties do have some major shoes to fill in many key positions.
They will rely on some talented newcomers to fill those vacancies, which Shepardson said that through watching the first couple weeks of practice, he is optimistic can happen.
Some of the key new players include:
- Dom Izzo, sophomore WR/DB
- Wyatt Beadle, sophomore WR/DB
- Jackson Hummel, sophomore QB/WR/DB
- Derek Milianta, sophomore RB/DL
- Matt Verri, sophomore RB/LB
With the mixture of experience and young talent, Little Falls players say they're confident they can compete in the tough D East right away. We'll soon find out if they're right.
The Mounties open the season with a week zero match-up against Canastota on the road on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.