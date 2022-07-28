Local athletes to represent in AAU Jr. Olympics in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y -- Four local athletes have qualified to represent the local area in the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina next week.
Tamiah Washington of Proctor will compete in the long and the triple jump with a chance of becoming the national champion in both. She currently holds the Section III long jump record with a 19 ft. 4 inches jump earlier this year.
RFA's Imani Pugh qualified for the Junior Olympics in the Heptathlon at the AAU Region One qualifiers last month.
Aria Patterson, the younger sister of Washington, will compete in the long jump and will also take part in the 100 meter dash.
Emma Scarek Westmoreland, the indoor national champion in the 1500, qualified for the 800 and the 1600 meter races for Greensboro, North Carolina.
The competition will begin on July 31 and run through August 5.