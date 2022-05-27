Local boys tennis players, golfers qualify for respective state tournaments

WKTV - Multiple student-athletes have punched their tickets to individual state tournaments in both boys tennis and boys golf.
In boys tennis, Cooperstown eighth grader Gunter Weldon and New Hartford junior David Fenner are two of three singles representatives from Section III to be heading to the state championships that will take place at the U.S. Open National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in Queens.
On Thursday, Fenner and Weldon squared in the Section III state qualifier tournament at Mott Tennis Court on the Parkway in Utica, where Weldon defeated Fenner 6-2, 6-2 in straight sets to win the match and earn the top seed from Section III in the tournament.
Balwinsville's Antonio Marsallo was the third singles qualifier in Section III. The state tournament gets going on June 2.
In boys golf, VVS' Caleb Decker, Waterville's Gabe Williams, and New Hartford's Campbell Jenkins are three of nine representatives to qualify for the state tournament out of Section III.
Jenkins was the top local finisher, coming in second during the state qualifier tournament with a score of 152 combined between two rounds. He was four shots behind leader Anthony Maglisco of Westhill.
The boys golf state tournament takes place at Mark Twain Golf Course in Elmira from June 4-6.