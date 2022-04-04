Local high school, college football players honored as scholar-athletes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Central New York chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame held its 21st annual Scholar-Athlete Scholarship Banquet at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, Sunday.
At the event, football players from high schools and colleges (all levels) in the region were honored for their achievements both on and off the field.
Below are the chapter awards for 2022:
- The Distinguished American: J. Michael Haynie
- Coach of the Year: Casey Brown, Christian Brothers Academy
- Football Official of the Year: Jake Dishaw
- Outstanding Contributor to Amateur Football: Kevin DeParde, East Syracuse Minoa
- The Doug Logan Media Award: Dale Drypolcher
- Al Vedder Scholarship: Jake Calabro, Homer (highest-ranked high school scholar)
- Pat Testa Scholarship: Josh Black, Syracuse University (highest-ranked collegiate scholar)
Scholar-athlete honorees:
- William Gruber, Colgate University
- Michael Cairns, Hamilton College
- Andrew Vito, Ithaca College
- Josh Black, Syracuse University
- Jimmie Warren, Utica University
- Christopher Tavenner, Adirondack
- Omar Mekhi Bailey, Auburn
- Richard Warner, Baldwinsville
- Jason DeVore, Bishop Grimes
- Carter Kempney, Carthage
- Justin Baldwin, Cato-Meridian
- Peter McCole, Cazenovia
- Tyler Fleming, Central Square
- Aiden Cavotta, Chittenango
- Tyler McCarthy, CBA
- Logan Brefka, Cicero-North Syracuse
- Andrew Gadziala, Clinton
- Liam Ford, Cooperstown
- Kris van der Veur, Cortland
- Owen Caster, Dolgeville
- Tyler Bell, East Syracuse Minoa
- Angelo DeBarango, Frankfort-Schuyler
- Elijah Rawleigh, General Brown
- Lane Rawls, Hannibal
- Maddox Williams, Holland Patent
- Rowan Marsell, Indian River
- John Aaron Shepardson, Little Falls
- Gianpaul Cooper, Liverpool
- Kennedy Duncan, Lowville
- Jeremiah Boyko, Mount Markham
- Luke Strassberger, New Hartford
- Cooper Luchsinger, Onondaga
- Austin DeFrane, Pulaski
- Kaiden McCaskill, Rome Free Academy
- Nicholas Emmi, Solvay
- Parker Kristoff, South Lewis
- Ben Wittman, Vernon-Verona-Sherrill
- Parker McBride, Weedsport
- Ethan Lindsay, West Canada
- River Oudemool, West Genesee
- Jason Voltz, Westhill
- Joseph Bullischeck, Westmoreland
- Louis Misiaszek, Whitesboro
Congrats to all of the award winners!