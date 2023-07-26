Local track athletes qualify for AAU Jr. Olympic Games in Iowa

UTICA, N.Y. - The Magistics Track Club, an AAU team consisting of athletes ages 10-18 from the Mohawk Valley and Syracuse areas, is sending 20 athletes to Des Moines, Iowa to compete in the 2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games, beginning Saturday.
The Magistics have had athletes qualify for the Jr. Olympics every year since 2017, except in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local athletes of all ages are set to compete against the best in the country in various events, some qualifying for the first time, while others, such as Emma Szarek, Raiyah Patterson, and Imani Pugh are competing at the Jr. Games for up to a third time.
The full list of Magistics Track Club athletes competing, along with their event(s) are as follows:
- Raiyah Patterson (Long Jump)
- Aaliyah McDonald (100m Hurdles, Long Jump)
- Emma Szarek (1500m, 800m)
- Kalli Congden (100m Hurdles, High Jump, Long Jump, Triple Jump)
- Madelyn Devendorf (Long Jump)
- Morgan Hayes (100m Hurdles, Triple Jump)
- Imani Pugh (Heptathlon)
- Tristan Harrison (Shot Put, Javelin Throw)
- Willie Bellamy (4x400m relay, 4x100m relay)
- Jamarhy Bushey (4x400m relay, 1500m)
- Keygan Newman (4x100m relay, 400m)
- Lorenzo Munn (4x400m relay, 4x100m relay)
- Campbell Poah (4x100m relay)
- Jayceon McGrew (4x100m relay)
- Xavier Ceasar (400m, 4x100m, 4x400m relay)
- Camron Ingram (110m Hurdles)
- Xander Provost (110m Hurdles, High Jump)
- Kole Otts (Long Jump)
- Dominique Cook (4x100m relay)
- Rishon Joseph (4x100m relay)
The AAU Jr. Olympic Games are being held on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines from Saturday, July 29 through Saturday, August, 5.
