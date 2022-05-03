Local women's curling team honored after capturing historic national championship this winter

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - It's more than two months since four local women accomplished a feat that hadn't been achieved in more than half a century, and the celebration still continues.
On February 27, "Utica 1," one of two Utica-based teams competing in the United States Women's Curling Association (USWCA) National Bonspiel, beat Wisconsin-based Blackhawk Curling Club 10-6 in the final, to capture the national title.
It was the first time since 1998 that the Utica Curling Club hosted the women's national championship, and Utica 1 gave it a storybook ending, becoming the first Utica-based team to win the title since 1967.
"It's really incredibly exciting and a proud moment," said the team's vice skip, Liz Kaido. "I think it was extra special because it was held here in Utica, so there were so many of our friends and family that were able to be here and cheer us on and support us, and then be here to celebrate with us when we finally did win. So it was extra special we were able to do it here."
The team is made up of its skip Anne Stuhlman of New Hartford, vice skip Kaido of Utica, second Melissa Foote of Clinton, and lead Erlene Puleo of New Hartford.
A fifth member, Audrey Foote of Whitesboro, Melissa's sister, had been previously injured and was unable to compete in the final. Puleo was her sub.
In March, Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon and State Senator Joseph Griffo co-sponsored a Legislative Resolution recognizing the team for its dedication, determination, and teamwork in providing a "lasting contribution to the spirit of excellence, which is a tradition of the Utica Curling Club."
In April, the women were presented with copies of the Resolution, which was passed by the New York State Senate and Assembly.
Utica 1 captured the title in the 73rd year of the USWCA National Bonspiel, and beat out 32 teams from 12 states competing.
Overall, the USWCA has more than 85 member clubs and nearly 5,000 individual members.
The next curling season begins later this calendar year, in October.
The women of Utica 1 said that they hope to compete again to defend their title at next year's National Bonspiel, which will be held in Bowling Green, Ohio.