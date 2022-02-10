 Skip to main content
Local wrestlers prepare for Section III individual championships this weekend

The Section III individual wrestling championships take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

WKTV - The Section III individual wrestling championships are coming up on Saturday with multiple local wrestlers vying for sectional titles, and a chance to compete in states.

Multiple locals have earned top seeds in their respective weight classes heading into competition.

The local numbers ones are as follows:

Division I

  • 145 lbs. | Charles Foster, So., VVS
  • 285 lbs. | Charlie Tibbitts, Sr. - New Hartford/Sauquoit Valley

Division II

  • 102 lbs. | Gene Edwards, 8th - CVA
  • 126 lbs. | Trey Kimball, Jr. - Camden
  • 145 lbs. | Sixx Cook, Jr. - CVA
  • 152 lbs. | Mason Rowley, So. - Little Falls/Herkimer*
  • 189 lbs. | Jared Bilinski, Jr. - Dolgeville

The Section III wrestling championships take place from 10 a.m. to approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday at SRC Arena on the campus of Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.

For ticket information and complete Section III wrestling championships seedings, click here.

*Interviews with Little Falls' Mason Rowley and Connor Baylor on preparations for competition are included in video above

