Local youth basketball players earn national titles at 2023 Elks Hoops Shoot free throw competition

WKTV - For the first time ever, three local representatives qualified for the national finals in the annual Elks Hoops Shoot free throw competition in the same year. Now, two return home as national champions.
Tommy Goodelle, a 13-year-old seventh grader out of New Hartford, shot a perfect 25-for-25 during the finals at WinTrust Arena in Chicago, on Saturday, to win the national title in the boys ages 12-13 division.
Goodelle is now a two-time national champion, also going perfect from the stripe to win the boys 10-11 division in 2020.
Armante "Bo" Ventiquattro, a 9-year-old third grader in the Adirondack School District, earned his first trip to nationals after winning state and regional titles earlier in the year. He, too, shot a perfect 25-for-25 in order to win the national title in the boys ages 8-9 division.
Both Goodelle and Ventiquattro earned Emily Brady awards for shooting perfect scores in the finals. The two then competed head-to-head in a shoot-off to determine the Getty Powell award winner, as the top overall boys finisher in the competition.
Goodelle won that battle shooting 5-for-5 to Ventiquattro's 4-for-5 in the shoot-off.
With the Getty Powell award victory, Goodelle will travel to the Elks National Convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota in July to be honored. He'll also get to attend the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony that takes place in Springfield, Massachussetts, in September.
Riley Hodkinson, an 11-year-old sixth grader in the VVS School District, finished seventh nationally in the girls ages 10-11 division.
Each of the three players represented not only the Mohawk Valley area, but also New York State and the tri-state area, winning both the NYS and Region 5 championships to qualify for nationals. Region 5 is made up of participants from New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
There were 12 finalists in each division, representing 12 regions from around the country.
In order to get to this point, each of the three local competitors committed themselves to practice, putting up around 200 shots a day to be ready.
The results appear to have made all that work worth it, as it gave them all an experience of a lifetime - with lasting memories of a special trip to Chicago, new friendships gained, and championships won.
Goodelle went out on top, aging out of the competition after this year, but finishing his Elks Hoops Shoot career with two national titles. He hopes to remain involved in the competition as a volunteer rebounder in the future.
Ventiquattro and Hodkinson both plan on competing again next year, as they look to defend their national and state titles, with Hodkinson motivated to join the two others as a national champ.
Out of 72 national finalists, whittled down from millions of competitors around the United States, three came from a 30-mile radius within the Utica-Rome area.
Congrats to all three for making Central New York proud!
Click on the video above to hear from each competitor