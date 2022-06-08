Local youth soccer team wins fourth U-17 ENYYSA State Cup title in past five years

LaGRANGE, N.Y. - The dynasty continues for local youth soccer teams Coliseum Inferno, who beat Stony Brook LGN Arsenal 4-2 to capture the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association's (ENYYSA) Under-17 State Cup at Stringham Park in LaGrange, near Poughkeepsie, on Sunday.
The win gave Coliseum, out of Utica, it's fourth girls under-17 State Cup title in the past five years.
Poland's Logan Cookinham scored two goals, with Whitesboro's Auna Snow and New Hartford's Willa Pratt each scoring one in the victory.
"Both teams played tough but physically, we were a little stronger. Stony Brook did a tremendous job," Coliseum coach Charlie Pratt said. "We love playing in the State Cup!"
Coliseum Inferno now advances to the National Championship Series, where they will represent eastern New York at the East Regionals from June 24-30 in Charleston and Barboursville, West Virginia.