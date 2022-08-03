Long-time Herkimer College baseball coach Rathbun departs for St. Bonaventure, assistant coach Potter named Generals new head coach

HERKIMER, N.Y. - After 17 years at the helm of the Herkimer College baseball program, Jason Rathbun is moving on, accepting the head coach position for NCAA Division I's St. Bonaventure University, the school announced Tuesday.
Following Rathbun's exit, Herkimer College announced that assistant coach Lane Potter will take over control of the program as the Generals new head coach.
Rathbun, a Herkimer alum, departs the program after he and Potter guided the Generals to a 41-7 record and its first national title this past spring.
He finishes his Herkimer career with a 556-180 record, 15 Mountain Valley Conference titles, 12 Region III finals appearances, eight NJCAA World Series appearances, and one national title.
The Generals were nationally ranked for 16 of his 17 seasons as head coach, and averaged over 30 wins per season.
Rathbun was named NJCAA Division III National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association this past spring, which goes along with many coach of the year honors between Region III and the Mountain Valley Conference over the years.
"I am getting the chance to live my dream of being a Division I head coach," said Rathbun. "I am so thankful that [St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics] Joe Manhertz and his staff have given me this opportunity that I have worked so hard for. I think St. Bonaventure has great opportunities for student-athletes, with a very strong alumni base. I am tremendously excited to get to work at building something special here."
Potter, also a Herkimer alum, has been with the program as an assistant coach for the past six seasons, serving most recently as the hitting coach and recruiting director for the Generals.
Over that time, the 32-year-old has helped Herkimer to a 204-51 record, six Mountain Valley Conference titles, and three NJCAA Division III World Series appearances.
In his six years on the coaching staff, the Generals have been top 10 in the country in team batting average for the past five, since 2017.
For his contributions, Potter was named NJCAA Division III Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019.
"It's a very proud moment for my family and me to be chosen to lead the Herkimer baseball program," said Potter. "Herkimer College has always embodied the 'student first' mentality, which certainly rings true today. I want to thank Jason Rathbun for his loyalty and service over the past 17 years. We wish him and his family all the best in the transition.
"We're excited to get back to work and can't wait to get our guys back on campus on August 27th."