Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Schuyler, Chemung,
Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga, Broome and Sullivan
counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be in
lower elevations and urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Long-time Herkimer College baseball coach Rathbun departs for St. Bonaventure, assistant coach Potter named Generals new head coach

  Updated
  • 0

Jason Rathbun spent 17 seasons at the helm of the Generals program where he amassed 556 wins and lead the team to its first national title in 2022.

HERKIMER, N.Y. - After 17 years at the helm of the Herkimer College baseball program, Jason Rathbun is moving on, accepting the head coach position for NCAA Division I's St. Bonaventure University, the school announced Tuesday.

Following Rathbun's exit, Herkimer College announced that assistant coach Lane Potter will take over control of the program as the Generals new head coach.

Rathbun, a Herkimer alum, departs the program after he and Potter guided the Generals to a 41-7 record and its first national title this past spring.

He finishes his Herkimer career with a 556-180 record, 15 Mountain Valley Conference titles, 12 Region III finals appearances, eight NJCAA World Series appearances, and one national title.

The Generals were nationally ranked for 16 of his 17 seasons as head coach, and averaged over 30 wins per season.

Rathbun was named NJCAA Division III National Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association this past spring, which goes along with many coach of the year honors between Region III and the Mountain Valley Conference over the years.

"I am getting the chance to live my dream of being a Division I head coach," said Rathbun. "I am so thankful that [St. Bonaventure Director of Athletics] Joe Manhertz and his staff have given me this opportunity that I have worked so hard for. I think St. Bonaventure has great opportunities for student-athletes, with a very strong alumni base. I am tremendously excited to get to work at building something special here."

Potter, also a Herkimer alum, has been with the program as an assistant coach for the past six seasons, serving most recently as the hitting coach and recruiting director for the Generals.

Over that time, the 32-year-old has helped Herkimer to a 204-51 record, six Mountain Valley Conference titles, and three NJCAA Division III World Series appearances.

In his six years on the coaching staff, the Generals have been top 10 in the country in team batting average for the past five, since 2017.

For his contributions, Potter was named NJCAA Division III Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019.

"It's a very proud moment for my family and me to be chosen to lead the Herkimer baseball program," said Potter. "Herkimer College has always embodied the 'student first' mentality, which certainly rings true today. I want to thank Jason Rathbun for his loyalty and service over the past 17 years. We wish him and his family all the best in the transition.

"We're excited to get back to work and can't wait to get our guys back on campus on August 27th."