Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
12 inches possible.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Cortland, Tompkins, Schuyler,
Steuben, Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida, Yates, Seneca and
Southern Cayuga counties.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are forecast to fall through
the 20s during the day on Saturday.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season

  • Updated
  • 0
End of MLB lockout

NEW YORK (AP) - Players have voted to accept Major League Baseball’s latest offer for a new labor deal, paving the way to end a 99-day lockout and salvage a 162-game regular season.

The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.

MLB sent the players an offer Thursday and gave them until 3 p.m. to accept in order to play a full season. The deal was still pending approval by MLB’s owners.

