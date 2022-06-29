Mohawk Valley Elite hosts showcase for prospective college basketball players locally and beyond

WHITESBORO, N.Y. - Thirty-two of the top high school basketball juniors along I-90 and in the Southern Tier, from this past academic year, are participating in a three-day showcase in front of college coaches at Accelerate Sports Complex in Whitesboro, hoping to get some looks for the next level.
Hosted by Mohawk Valley Elite, a local AAU basketball organization, the three-day event is being attended by 18 coaches from the NCAA Division I and Division III levels.
Invited athletes come from the Utica, Albany, Binghamton, Syracuse, and Rochester areas.
Players took part in games, Tuesday, after going through skill drills on Monday. Each session was two hours long.
In addition to being there in a scouting capacity, local coaches Adam Stockwell of Hamilton College, Sean Coffey of Utica University, Matt Lee of Herkimer College, and Joe Smith of SUNY Morrisville (a Hamilton College alum), were on the sidelines coaching teams during Tuesday's games.
The showcase wraps up on Wednesday with a critique and feedback session for each player.