Morrisville-Eaton's Fehlner signs Letter of Intent to bowl with NCAA Division I champion McKendree University

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. - Morrisville-Eaton senior bowler Olivia Fehlner is used to winning at the lanes. With pen to paper, it looks as though there may be a lot more winning bowling to be played in her future.
Fehlner signed her National Letter of Intent, Monday, to compete with McKendree University at the NCAA Division I level in college.
McKendree is the defending NCAA Division I champions, beating Stephen F. Austin University 4-0 to capture the program's second all-time national title in April.
During her high school career, Fehlner played at a championship-caliber level as well. This past academic year, she played a big part in helping the Sherburne-Earlville and Morrisville combined squad to a Section III Class C/D team title as she averaged a score of nearly 200 during sectional competition.
Fehlner was recognized among the All-Mohawk Valley girls bowling team for the 2021-22 school year as a result of her play.
She will attend McKendree, in Southern Illinois, in the fall.