Mt. Markham expect to compete after drop to Class D with strong leadership group, tenacious work ethic

WEST WINFIELD, N.Y. - There's some renewed optimism within the Mt. Markham football locker room this season as what was a young team last year has become an experienced team this year, with a heightened commitment to the program.
The Mustangs finished last season at 4-4 in Class C, and drop down to Class D this season due to smaller class numbers at the school.
After having a small senior class of about six last season, Mt. Markham has strong leadership of 13 seniors on this year's team, and had large groups meeting during the summer to work out in preparation for the season.
There will be some new looks on the field this year too, as head coach Loren Winegard and associate head coach Michael Johnson have flipped roles with Winegard taking over the defense and Johnson assuming control of the offense.
Johnson said that this allows each coach to be focused more on their natural areas of expertise. He expects the team will incorporate more of a passing game into their repertoire this year, but that they will still be a run first team.
Some key returning seniors on this year's team include:
- Shaun Jones, RB/S/QB
- Nate Hartman, OL/DL
- Jeraud Kelly, RB/DE
- Gio Barletta, QB/TE/DL
- Hank Miller, OL/DL
- Brad Burke, TE/LB
- Tyler Duncan, OL/DL
- George Jones, OL/DL
- Noah Trago, RB/LB
- Dalten Barrett, RB/DB
Key returning underclassmen include:
- Dom Jones, junior RB/LB
- Connor Davenport, junior WR/LB
- Tom Doremus, junior RB/DB
- C.J. Jones, sophomore RB/DB
Some newcomers to watch for are:
- Anel Kajtajavic, senior OL/DL
- Derrick Edmonson, senior WR/DB
- Michael Wood, junior OL/DL
- Eli Pasquale, sophomore QB/DB
- Trevor Lockwood, sophomore RB/DB
- E.J. Deking, sophomore WR/LB
- Morgon Ferguson, sophomore RB/LB
This year's team so far has been preaching hard work, and that the ones who work the hardest will be the ones on the field under the lights on Fridays.
Mt. Markham opens up the season on Friday, September 9 on the road against Waterville. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.