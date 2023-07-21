NASCAR Cup Series star Chastain makes pit stop at Utica-Rome Speedway for 'Richie Evans Remembered' event

VERNON, N.Y. - The Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon hosted one of NASCAR's brightest current stars, while honoring its very own NASCAR legend in the 'Richie Evans Remembered' Short Track Super Series event, Thursday.
NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain, known around the racing world as the 'Melon Man,' was on hand to make his Northeastern Big Block Dirt Modified debut, joining (previously) 63-time Utica-Rome Speedway champion Matt Sheppard and his team for the event.
Chastain, and Sheppard met with fans and signed autographs in the track's concourse prior to race time, when Chastain slipped in the "Sheppard 9C" car and drove a center-steer Northeastern dirt Modified for the first time.
Speaking with NEWSChannel 2 in the pit area prior to hot laps, Chastain said that a mutual connection with the Givens family, who are family friends that grow for Chastain's family's Melon 1 watermelon farming company, got him acquainted with Sheppard and his Hurlock Auto & Speed No. 9s race team.
The Givens family, heavily involved in dirt track racing, along with Sheppard, had been trying to get Chastain out on a dirt track for a Northeastern dirt Modified event for a decade - though his focus on a rising NASCAR career had prevented that from happening to this point.
Finally, with Chastain due to be in the northeast for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, it was the perfect time to make a pit stop and try something new.
That brought him here to the Mohawk Valley.
"It's been a long time coming, we never knew if it'd actually happen because I was focused on the NASCAR stuff," said Chastain. "Now to finally be here feels good. I'm just a racer, I just want to race. So anytime I can come do it, even if I can just watch a race, I'm happy."
The 'Richie Evans Remembered' event honors the Rome native and NASCAR Hall of Famer, who died tragically in a crash during a practice lap at Martinsville Speedway in 1985.
Chastain is 30 years old, born after Evans' death, and so he was never able to watch him race live.
However, he said being a lifelong NASCAR fan, he has seen old videos of his races, and has a mutual connection to the Evans family which helped him become more aware about the accomplishments of the "Rapid Roman."
"T.J. Puchyr (owner of Spire Motorsports) has been the catalyst for my career going from mid or back of the pack and introducing me to Chip Ganassi Racing and the sponsorship group back in 2018," said Chastain. "That was the spark my career needed, and T.J.'s dad worked with Richie on the Modifieds 50 years ago."
Chastain said that Pushyr joined him Thursday on the flight to New York, sharing stories about his father's time with Evans working on the frames for the Modifieds.
When all was said and done, Chastain finished 25th of 30th in the feature 61-lap event. Sheppard, meanwhile, took the checkered flag and the $6,100 prize for his 64th win at Utica-Rome Speedway.
Chastain then handed Sheppard a watermelon to smash to mimic his signature NASCAR celebration.
The win tied Sheppard with Stewart Friesen, who finished fourth in Thursday's race, for most checkered flags all-time in Utica-Rome Speedway history.
As for Chastain's emotions while preparing for this new venture in front of a jam-packed crowd at the dirt track in Central New York...
"I get the same feeling as I get for the Daytona 500 right now," he said. "It's just raw nerves and butterflies."
Next up for the 2022 Cup Series runner-up, the HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.
