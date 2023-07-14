NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain to compete at Utica-Rome Speedway

VERNON, N.Y. - The Utica-Rome Speedway has hosted its fair share of racing legends over the years. In just a few short days, it'll add another big name to its history as NASCAR Cup Series star Ross Chastain is set to make his dirt Modified racing debut in Vernon.
Chastain, known as the "Melon Man" due to his family's watermelon-farming roots, will compete in the 'Richie Evans Remembered' Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series even at the Utica-Rome Speedway on Thursday, July 20.
The 30-year-old will be racing in the 61-lap, $6,1000-to-win event as a teammate of reigning track champion Matt Sheppard.
It'll be his first time racing in a center-steer Northeastern dirt Modified event, he has competed in dirt-track Super Late Model races in the past.
Chastain has quickly risen to become one of NASCAR's brightest stars, he was the Cup Series runner-up in 2022, finishing in a career-best second place in the points standings.
The 'Richie Evans Remembered' event celebrates the legacy of the Rome-native and NASCAR Hall of Famer, who died in a crash during a practice run prior to the Winn-Dixie 500 at Martinsville Speedway back in 1985.
"I can't wait to get to Utica-Rome Speedway to participate in the Richie Evans Remembered 61 event with the STSS Modifieds and Matt Sheppard," Chastain said. "I am thankful for the chance to race with some of the best, honoring one of the best, Richie Evans. Although I have never competed in a Northeastern dirt Modified, I am excited to learn and compete before Pocono."
From Vernon, Chastain will head to Long Pond, PA to compete in the HighPoint.com 400 Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on Sunday, July 16.
Gates for the races on Thursday at Utica-Rome Speedway open at 4 p.m. Prior to the green flag, Chastain will be available in the grandstand for a meet-and-greet with fans and autograph signing from 5-5:30 p.m.
Hot laps take place at 6:30 p.m., and racing will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Grandstand tickets are $28 for general admission, $26 for seniors ages 65-and-up, with kids 11-and-under getting in for free.
Pit admission is $45 for ages 13-and-up, $40 for NASCAR or Utica-Rome Speedway members, $10 for kids ages 6-12, and $2 for children 5-and-under.