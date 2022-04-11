National Baseball Hall of Fame announces return of Hall of Fame Classic featuring seven hall of famers and former MLB players

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. - With the National Baseball Hall of Fame returning to a normal summer of operation, the Hall announced, on Monday, that the Hall of Fame Classic will return this spring.
It'll be the 12th edition of the event, taking place on May 28 at Doubleday Field, includes a home run derby followed by a seven-inning Legends Game featuring former players representing each of the 30 MLB teams.
The Hall announced that in addition to the former players from each team, seven hall of famers are set to attend.
The seven hall of famers participating are: Wade Boggs, Fergie Jenkins, Jack Morris, Tim Raines, Ted Simmons, Lee Smith and Alan Trammell.
Players who have committed to appear include: Bobby Abreu (Phillies), Willie Aikens (Royals), Alex Arias (Marlins), Alex Avila (Tigers), Carlos Baerga (Guardians), Michael Bourn (Astros), Pat Borders (Blue Jays), Steve Buechele (Rangers), José Contreras (White Sox), Keith Foulke (Red Sox), David Freese (Cardinals), Carlos Gómez (Brewers), Carlos González (Rockies), Gio González (Nationals), Garrett Jones (Pirates), Terrence Long (Athletics), Carlos Peña (Rays), Glen Perkins (Twins), Ryan Rowland-Smith (Mariners), Steve Sax (Dodgers), Tim Stauffer (Padres), Nick Swisher (Yankees), Chris Young (Diamondbacks) and Todd Zeile (Mets).
More roster additions will be announced at a later date.
The Home Run Derby will take place on May 28 at noon, with first pitch of the Legends Game at 1:05 p.m.
Tickets for the Hall of Fame Classic are $12.50 for first baseline seats, and $11 for outfield seats. There will be no seating along the third base side due to ongoing renovations to Doubleday Field.
For more on the Hall of Fame Classic weekend of events, visit baseballhall.org/hofclassic.