National hockey tournament kicks off at Utica University Nexus Center

UTICA, N.Y. – Twenty-six hockey teams from around the nation from places like Las Vegas, Florida and Maine will be at the Utica University Nexus Center for the next six days to compete in the United States Premier Hockey League championships.
The teams are competing for championships in both the premier and elite divisions.
It all started Thursday with a three-day round-robin tournament.
Rob Esche, CEO of Mohawk Valley Garden, says the goal of the Nexus Center is to make the area an athletic destination.
“The main goal is, you know, is to be a playground for athlete development,” he said. “And we’ve done that with the Aud, we started years ago, with just youth hockey, college hockey and pro hockey – and we moved in we added junior levels, and now, years later, Nexus is born.
Local hotels are also booked up for the duration of the tournament, according to Kelly Blazosky, president of Oneida County Tourism.
“That is really what drives the economic impact of sports and sporting events like this,” she said. “So this is kind of how the future is evolving for Utica’s market and the impact that youth and amateur sports will have in really transforming Central New York.”
Along with scouts on the college and pro level, the Dan K Show, which is a nationwide podcast, will also be in Utica for the event.