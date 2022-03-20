 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Hartford boys basketball falls short of state title, end epic run in Glens Falls

  • Updated
  • 0

Glens Falls, N.Y. -- New Hartford's slow start cost the team in the end, as Manhasset raises the Class A state championship trophy following a 62-51 finish.

"It's a race to 50," Spartans coach John Randall said following the teams semifinal win against Amherst on Saturday.

On Sunday, New Hartford lost that race and suffered its third loss of the season in the most pivotal game in the history of Spartan basketball. 

Alas, leading scorer Zach Philipkoski led the team with 21 points, turning in a yet another superb fourth quarter. Philipkoski, along with Colton Suriano will return as seniors for New Hartford next season.

Recommended for you