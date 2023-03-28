New Hartford grad wins NCAA Division III national title with Hobart College men's ice hockey

GENEVA, N.Y. - New Hartford High School graduate Tom Fiorentino was already a New York State champion in ice hockey. Now, he can add "national champion" to his resume as well.
Fiorentino, just completed his fifth season as an assistant coach on the Hobart College men's ice hockey team's staff, returning to his alma mater where he played from 2010-2014, after a four-year pro hockey career in France and the United States' Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).
On Sunday, the 2009 New Hartford grad was on the Statesmen's bench as the team captured the NCAA Division III men's ice hockey championship with a dramatic 3-2 overtime win over then-defending champion Adrian College.
"I think it's still one of those pinch me moments, what the guys were able to do last night," Fiorentino told NEWSChennel 2, Monday. "I've already had several moments today where you're thinking about it and you kind of take yourself back to the moment and it brings back all the feelings. It's awesome, it hasn't quite sunk in all the way, but definitely enough to feel good about it."
The win gave Hobart its first-ever national title in men's ice hockey, and it came after Adrian ended the Statesmen's season in the NCAA Quarterfinals last season, en route to its own national championship.
Fiorentino said being able to capture the program's first title, against the defending champs and the team who ended their run last year made it extra special.
Already a part of a championship team as a senior with the 2008-09 New Hartford Spartans boys ice hockey team, who went on to win the NYSPHSAA Division 2 title at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, Fiorentino said that his goal since winning states with the Spartans was to win a national championship with a college team.
While his role may be different, behind the bench, with this Hobart national championship team than it was as a top line player, on the ice, with New Hartford's state championship team, he explained that the feeling of elation winning it all doesn't change at all.
"This has to be right at the top for me, maybe they're both at the top," he said. "Anybody that plays or coaches in sports, if you do it long enough you want to win. Whether playing or coaching, especially (now) it's my line of work, my living, you want to do everything you can to win. So it's up there, 100% has got to be the best moment so far."
After a long season, and an NCAA Tournament that Fiorentino said he felt could be won by any of eight teams that remained in the quarterfinal round, the former Spartan is thrilled, and relieved, that his team was able to end it on top.
Although the game was at Raymond J. Bourque Arena on the campus of Endicott College in Massachusetts, Fiorentino said that it was 3/4 full with Hobart fans, current students, and alumni, making it feel more like a home game. It's that community aspect that makes being part of the program's first national title that much more enjoyable.
"Everybody has a piece of it, not just the 27 guys on the ice and the staff," Fiorentino said. "Every alum has a piece of that so it's very special in that way. Every class that came in and graduated left the program in a better place, and the bar was continually raised year after year to get to this point. So in a lot of ways it has everything to do with the guys before, as well as, the guys that did it last night."
In that case, Fiorentino's role in the national title win was bigger than he'd even allow himself to admit.
As one of those alums who spent four years playing for the program, leaving it in a better place, he returned to campus and has had a major hand in recruiting, helping to put the team together that was able to accomplish the ultimate goal.
Now, as he celebrates another championship victory, he said he'll take a couple of weeks to recharge a bit before going back to business as usual - going full throttle on recruiting - so that he can help the program stay in position to add a second national title next season.
The championship grind never stops.