New Hartford looking to close 'dream season' with a state title

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - At the beginning of the season, the goal was a Section III title.
The New Hartford boys basketball team wasn't thinking beyond being the best in the area, beyond getting back to a place the program hadn't been in the past 15 years.
After beating Syracuse Academy of Science to win the Section III Class A crown, they accomplished their goal, but the team wasn't ready for the journey to be over.
At this point, a new goal was formed, this time to do something the program has never done.
With a final second, buzzer-beating, over-the-shoulder shot by senior guard Connor Karwowski, the Spartans made history, beating Section II's Mekeel Christian Academy for their first-ever regional title.
"I feel like I'm dreaming," said senior guard Andrew Durr. "Right now I'm living in a dream, and I don't want anybody to pinch me to wake up. I want to keep on dreaming a little bit."
Now, set to make their first appearance in the state final four, New Hartford still isn't ready to call it a year.
At 23-2, the Spartans come into state championship weekend on a six-game winning streak, and have now made it further than any New Hartford basketball team before, but again they want more.
They're currently ranked second in the state in the latest Class A rankings posted by the New York State Sports Writers Association, but they don't want to leave Glens Falls without cementing themselves at number one.
"From the start of the season our goal was to win the section," said junior forward Colton Suriano. "Now that we're still playing and won the region, we have a lot of confidence and know we can compete with every team around us. So, we're going to go out, play our best game and continue to play."
The Spartans have as good a chance as any at this point. In fact, they're the highest ranked team remaining. Though, of course, games aren't won on paper so the team isn't putting much stock in that.
They will be taking on Section VI's Amherst, also 23-2 and ranked fifth, in the NYSPHSAA Class A semifinals on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. in Glens Falls.
The winner moves on to Sunday's state championship game, where they will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Section I's Poughkeepsie and Section VIII's Manhasset.
New Hartford may have to wake up early for their opportunity on Saturday, but in the next few days, that dream can become reality.
Buckle up, we'll see you in Glens Falls.
To hear more from the Spartans, click on the video above