New Hartford returns experienced core from Section III Class B Final run, focuses on improving depth ahead of new challenge in Class A

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - The New Hartford Spartans are gearing up for a new challenge, with new opponents after making the jump back up to Class A for the 2022 season.
It's the first time they will compete in Class A since 2017.
The Spartans come off a magical 9-1 campaign, where the team advanced to the Section III Class B Final at the then-Carrier Dome and came up just short, falling to Homer for their lone loss of the year.
Now, the Class B runners-up will join stiff competition in Class A, including its biggest rival Whitesboro, whom they will face in a league game for the first time since 2016 on September 30.
New Hartford returns six starters on offense this season, and seven on defense, including Second Team All-State running back Alex Collver, and Fifth Team All-State linebacker Tommy Vitagliano.
Other key returning players include:
- Michael Graziano, senior OL/DL
- Dan D'Accurzio, senior OL/DL
- Dom Ambrose, senior QB
- Cole Raux, junior RB/DB
- Logan Banek, junior TE/LB
- Wilkenson Joseph, sophomore OL/DL
With a solid core in place, the Spartans main focus of training camp is improving their depth, and finding newcomers to fill key holes that have been left open through graduation.
New Hartford opens up the regular season on Friday, September 2 against Rome Free Academy on the road. Kick-off is at 6:30 p.m.