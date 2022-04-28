New Hartford's Goodelle, Herkimer's Saunders head to Chicago for return to Elks Hoop Shoot national finals

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - In the small gymnasium, nicknamed "The Pit," at Bradley Elementary School in New Hartford, Tommy Goodelle of New Hartford and Brett Saunders of Herkimer play one-on-one in a game equal parts competitive and friendly.
Both boys are preparing to head to Chicago on Thursday, where they will compete, once again, in the national finals for the 2022 Elks Hoop Shoot free throw shooting competition.
Strangers prior to participating in the competition, initially as opponents, the two have formed a strong friendship over the past few years and now cheer each other on while participating in different age divisions.
Each competed in the national finals virtually last May, which was the completion of the 2020 Elks Hoop Shoot that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no 2021 competition.
Saunders, 11, finished third nationally in the boys age 8-9 division in the 2020 competition. He is competing in the boys age 10-11 division this year while representing Herkimer Elks Lodge #1436.
Goodelle, 12, is competing in the boys age 12-13 division. He is the reigning nation champion for the boys age 10-11 division, after making 50 of 50 shots in the finals last year. He is representing Utica Elks Lodge #33.
Each player had a long journey to get to this point. The national finals will be the sixth round that they'll be competing in after winning at the preliminary, local lodge, district, state, and regional levels.
The pair are heading to nationals as Northeast Central Region 5 champions, in their respective age groups, that encompasses all of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.
Out of three million participants nation-wide at the start, the local competitors are two of just 72 participants remaining, 12 in each age division, boys and girls.
While last year's experience was one they'll never forget, this year marks a return to the normal format, where all competitors converge in Chicago to play out the final round at Wintrust Arena, home of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and the DePaul University basketball teams.
Goodelle has been there before, but Saunders has not. Now, they'll both get to experience it fully together.
"I am very excited," said Goodelle. "I'm really excited to have the experience with Brett. I really wanted to go to Chicago with Brett in person."
Goodelle said that his best memories of competing in Chicago are going to a Chicago White Sox game, and meeting the other competitors. He said that while you are there for a purpose, and the competition is fun, making new friends and playing tag with them in the hotel was what made the trip.
After hearing stories from Goodelle about it over the past couple of years, Saunders is itching to get there in person to experience it himself.
"[It's] really exciting because last year I missed out on the White Sox game, shooting in a big arena, meeting all the new people, eating all the food," said Saunders. "I was stuck in New York and we shot at Borza's [Recreation Center in Westmoreland]. It was pretty exciting still to be able to say that you were shooting against 12 kids from all around the country from Hawaii to New York, but this year we get to travel on an airplane so that's pretty exciting."
The duo has spent countless hours in the gym after school taking shots and practicing, in order to prepare for this event.
"I tried to shoot 300 foul shots a day just like [Syracuse guard and two-time Elks Hoop Shoot national champion] Joe Girard. I just try to make over 50 every day in practice."
Goodelle said that despite having the target on his back as a reigning national champion, he doesn't feel any added pressure in this year's competition and just plans on approaching this one as any others before.
Even with a previous national championship, Goodelle still isn't satisfied and is aiming for another top two finish this year.
Saunders said that he is still happy with his third place finish, but now wants to improve on that.
"It's been pretty cool [to say I finished third nationally], but I'd like to say I was number one or number two," he said. "I've still got a couple more years to get number one or number two under my belt, so that's what I'm mostly looking forward to."
Both participants leave for Chicago with their families on Thursday.
While there, in addition to the other events, they will join all participants in putting together care packages for veterans through the Veterans Assist Program.
They'll compete on Saturday with Saunders shooting at 11:30 a.m. and Goodelle competing at 1:30 p.m.
A livestream will be available for the event, and a link can be found here.