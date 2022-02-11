 Skip to main content
New Hartford's Malloy signs letter of intent to run cross country at St. Bonaventure

New Hartford senior Casey Malloy will run cross country at the NCAA Division I level in college beginning in the fall.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - New Hartford senior Casey Malloy signed his National Letter of Intent to run cross country at the NCAA Division I level for St. Bonaventure University, Thursday.

Malloy is a three-sport athlete for the Spartans, who has also ran track and played varsity hockey for all four years of his high school career.

He is a Tri-Valley League all-star in cross country, and is third all-time in the New Hartford record books, finishing the 4,892 meter event with a time of 17:55.5 in 2019.

"I'm very excited, I've already had a conversation with both coaches and I really look forward to (joining) that program," said Malloy. "I also loved the campus. I got to look at some of the facilities and I really liked what I saw there. I really connected with the coaches and feel like they really cared about me on a personal level and that they were interested in my success."

Malloy plans on studying sports medicine while at St. Bonaventure.