New Hartford's Malloy signs letter of intent to run cross country at St. Bonaventure

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. - New Hartford senior Casey Malloy signed his National Letter of Intent to run cross country at the NCAA Division I level for St. Bonaventure University, Thursday.
Malloy is a three-sport athlete for the Spartans, who has also ran track and played varsity hockey for all four years of his high school career.
He is a Tri-Valley League all-star in cross country, and is third all-time in the New Hartford record books, finishing the 4,892 meter event with a time of 17:55.5 in 2019.
"I'm very excited, I've already had a conversation with both coaches and I really look forward to (joining) that program," said Malloy. "I also loved the campus. I got to look at some of the facilities and I really liked what I saw there. I really connected with the coaches and feel like they really cared about me on a personal level and that they were interested in my success."
Malloy plans on studying sports medicine while at St. Bonaventure.