New-look Comets prepare to drop puck on tenth season this weekend

UTICA, N.Y. - The Utica Comets are less than 48 hours away from puck drop on the 2022-23 regular season, and practiced for the penultimate time at the Adirondack Bank Center, Thursday, before Saturday's opener.
Utica open its tenth season in existence on the road in Hershey, PA against the Bears on Saturday.
Following practice on Friday, the Comets assigned forward Garrett Van Whye to the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder to start the season, giving them 23 players on the opening night roster.
Ryan Schmelzer will wear the 'C' for the second straight year, remaining captain of the team. On Thursday, head coach Kevin Dineen announced defensemen Tyler Wotherspoon and Robbie Russo as the alternate captains who will wear the 'A's.'
Last year's goaltending duo of Akira Schmid and Nico Daws will return to the Comets goal, likely rotating as they did much of last year.
Dineen confirmed that Schmid will get the start in Saturday's season opener and that they will "go from there."
This year's team will have a bit of a different look as their main sources of offense have moved on either by making the Devils' opening night roster, or through free agency in the offseason.
That leaves the Comets entering this year with a slightly different game plan, but one they say they're confident will be effective.
"We feel like our defense are going to be more in involved in our offensive side of the game, said Dineen. "There's some real dynamic play that comes from our points. (If) you look at the guys we had last year between (Alexander) Holtz, (Fabian) Zetterlund, A.J. Greer and Chase De Leo, that's a lot of goals missing. So, instead of pointing out one individual, we feel that it's going to be a lot of offensive production by committee. We feel we have four lines that can all score, that can contribute on that side."
Joining the Comets defensive core to start the year is 18-year-old prospect Simon Nemec.
Nemec was the second overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Devils, out of Slovakia, and will make his highly anticipated North American professional debut with Utica.
Though he is new to the pro game on this side of the world, he did play parts of the last three seasons in the top pro league in his native Slovakia for HK Nitra.
Now, he will look to continue to develop his game while adjusting to the North American style of play, which is on a smaller rink and tends to be a bit more physical than the European style.
"I came to Utica yesterday. I think it's fun here, and I really like to be here," said Nemec after his first practice with the Comets. "I try to develop myself like I know. I need to improve our system, I need to understand our system and defensive zone coverage, play around the boards, maybe the physical game. I still need to improve everything in my game. I don't feel pressure on myself. I want to play a lot right now and that's all."
The Comets will look to replicate the success they saw last year throughout the regular season, where they went 43-20-8-1, winning the North Division regular season title before being bounced in the North Division semifinals in five games by the Rochester Americans.
The season gets underway at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Hershey.
The Comets then return to Utica for the home opener on Monday, October 17, against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.