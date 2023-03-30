New York launches baseball-themed tourism page on Opening Day

New York has launched a new tourism campaign in partnership with the Yankees and Mets in celebration of Major League Baseball’s Opening Day on Thursday.
Along with signage in Yankee Stadium and Citi Field, there will also be an I Love NY page for baseball enthusiasts on the state website.
"Nothing says springtime in New York like Opening Day, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors, fans, and spectators from around the world to be a part of our state's baseball legacy," Governor Hochul said. "As the Bronx Bombers and the Amazin' Mets take the field this season, we are proud to work hand in glove with New York's major league teams and help fans take in our state's baseball history, heritage and culture. Thanks to this dynamic I Love NY partnership, we will ensure that tourism in New York continues to be a home run."
Grab your peanuts & cracker jack, baseball season is officially in full swing! ⚾ From major and minor league parks to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and more, no other state has as much to offer baseball fans than New York State: https://t.co/Xzy3dGki3x #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/CmzUf9mSCw— I LOVE NEW YORK (@I_LOVE_NY) March 30, 2023
The new website will help visitors plan a baseball-themed trip across the state, including a stop at the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
"New York State is every baseball fan's dream destination, from minor league teams throughout the state, to Yankee Stadium and Citi Field in New York City, to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown - a highlighted stop on every baseball bucket list,” said Ross Levi, vice president and executive director of Empire State Development. “I Love NY welcomes the start of baseball season and is proud to partner with the state's major league teams to spread the word about New York State as the ultimate baseball destination. We encourage fans from around the world to plan an Empire State baseball vacation and find what they love this summer."
People can also share photos from their visits by tagging #ISPYNY on social media.
To visit the new website, click here.