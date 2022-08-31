New York Mills has high expectations with very experienced squad looking to build on playoff appearance

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. - The New York Mills football team has been trending in the right direction, and are now looking to build after tasting some success.
The Marauders finished last season at 4-3, clinching a spot in the Section III 8-man playoffs, where they fell in a heartbreaking last minute loss to South Lewis in the quarterfinals.
That defeat and the abrupt end to the season fueled members of the team to commit to workouts in the summer, with up to 15-20 players gathering at a time throughout the summer to prepare for 2022.
Mills was able to post a winning record and earn a postseason appearance with a young team last season. That team is now an experienced one, with higher expectations, and nearly the entire starting line-up returning.
In fact, seven of the eight starters from last year's team return this year, while six of eight on defense are back.
Some key returning players include:
- Antonio DiOrio, senior WR/LB/P
- Joey Cirasuolo, senior OL/LB
- Luke Paparella, senior FB/LB
- Ryan Komnick, junior OL/LB
- Lukas Komnick, junior QB/LB
- Dominic Moore, junior RB/S
The offensive backfield and offensive line are two areas that the Marauders expect to be very strong this season.
There are two sets of brothers on this year's team, the DiOrio's and the Komnicks.
Center Ryan Komnick and QB Lukas Komnick have developed a lot of chemistry on the snaps, which the team hopes will help kick-start the offense from the get go. They also hold each other accountable, and that sibling competition has rubbed off on the rest of the team.
The Marauders have made some minor tweaks to their game plan to adjust to the new field specifications, as the 8-man game will be narrowing the width of the field to 40 yards, as opposed to the just over 50 yard wide field in the 11-man game.
Typically a pass heavy team, New York Mills is planning more of a balanced pass-run attack this year to compensate.
The team will also use their size and speed to their advantage.
While experienced, there are a few newer players who will be asked to step up and fill a couple of holes right away.
Head coach Anthony Ricco said that he's been impressed by some of the newer players thus far, and thinks there are many who will be factors in 2022.
Some key newcomers include:
- Shamik Hampton, senior RB/S
- Nathan Alford, senior OL/DL
- Ethan Garay, sophomore TE/DL
The goal for Mills is no longer to just make the playoffs. The team is confident they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run, and are motivated to make that happen.
The Marauders open their season on Saturday, September 10 against Bishop Grimes at home. Kick-off is at 12 p.m.